Through no vacancies, canceled meetings, growing waitlists and increased calls for help, local addiction treatment professionals hold a positive outlook despite challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.
Donna Brown, site supervisor for all four of Bakersfield Recovery Services’ facilities, said they've been forced to lower the number of beds available at each of their facilities in order to maintain distance.
The recovery service’s executive director, Eric Sanders, explained they've implemented limitations on outpatient services to telehealth and now rely on Zoom or phone calls.
Sanders said since mid-March he's seen increases in individuals seeking treatment. With the reduction of available beds and the moratorium on in-person treatment, Sanders called the situation “unfortunate.”
“There’s typically a waitlist of two to three weeks to get a bed in residential treatment and I have seen an unfortunate increase in the waitlist,” Sanders said. “I’m a recovering addict and I know that window for treatment is small so when they're ready (for treatment), they’re ready.”
At the recovery services’ Capistrano facility — a 24-bed residential center for women battling addiction — Sanders said he noticed the impacts of social distancing and telehealth weighing negatively on clients.
“We found there was a decrease in morale with participants so we had to incorporate them back with groups,” Sanders said. “They’re in a house and are supposed to be getting treatment and groups are important within treatment. Peers learn from other peers as well; it’s a community.”
Capistrano used to offer 33 hours of group work a week but now only offers one to two hours a day, Sanders said. He explained there was an “uptick” in behavior issues among clients as well as more “aborts” — those who voluntarily leave treatment.
Steve Judd, a staff member at The Third Tradition Sober Living in Bakersfield, said the waitlist was “pretty dang long” on Wednesday due to all 50 of their beds being full. In March, the center’s director, Marc Smith, said he had to “cut everyone” from coming from the outside.
However, Judd said they too have slowly started reintegrating some of their in-person services.
In May, local substance abuse counselor Vincent Estes pleaded the importance of in-person treatment as opposed to telehealth after he saw a “mass relapse” and an “increase in suicidal ideations and attempts” in his clients during the pandemic.
A recent study by the American Addictions Centers revealed 13 percent of Californians recently unemployed have been drinking more than prior to the pandemic.
Brian, co-manager of Kern County Alcoholics Anonymous, said he's observed an overall increase in people reaching out for alcohol-related treatment since the pandemic began. Brian, a recovering alcoholic himself, declined to share his full name due to AA’s policy to maintain anonymity with the media.
“I’m very, very concerned for people at this time who are seeking help and not able to get it,” Brian said.
In March, the local Alcoholics Anonymous office closed to the public and in-person meetings were postponed indefinitely, instead substituted with Zoom. Brian said in-person meetings have started opening back up on a small scale.
He explained the issue with the meetings is their facilities aren't big enough to accommodate all those in need while maintaining proper social distance.
Regardless, he's a firm believer in the AA system.
“We’re a resilient group, if nothing,” Brian said. “Alcoholics Anonymous didn’t get started from anything. It grew exponentially. Consequently, we can weather just about anything.
“It can grow and continue to grow. It’s the most effective method of dealing with alcohol abuse so, in the long term, I see (the pandemic) as being a blip in the radar.”
Through his optimism, Brian remains a realist regarding the current circumstances.
“We’re huggers and hand shakers, and that may subside because (COVID-19) is not going away,” he said.
Sanders said the future of services at Bakersfield Recovery Services will likely consist of a hybrid of in-person and telehealth. He's also optimistic about the future.
“I have a positive outlook; I’m a positive individual. We can impact our community,” Sanders said. “I’m not a doctor, but I don’t see this going away. We’re going to have to keep adjusting each step of the way.”
