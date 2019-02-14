A total of 31 vehicles were found vandalized outside Oildale apartment complexes Thursday, deputies said.
Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Goldenrod Street and found several vehicles vandalized in a parking lot of an apartment complex, according to a Sheriff's Office release.
During the investigation, deputies learned more vehicles had been vandalized at neighboring apartment complexes, the release said. Paint thinner was sprayed on 31 vehicles within the three complexes.
Damage is estimated at $60,000, according to sheriff's officials.
No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
