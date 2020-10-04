The Kern County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday that a previously missing 84-year-old man was found.
Peter Simmons had last been seen at about 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Norris Road and Haldon Street in Oildale.
Updated: October 4, 2020 @ 2:47 pm
