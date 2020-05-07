Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a person brandishing a knife during an incident in Wasco, according to a news release.
The release said at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies dispatched to the 900 block of 16th Street in Wasco for a welfare check discovered an ongoing altercation inside a residence. Once inside, deputies saw an armed man actively assaulting two women, according to the release.
Deputies ordered the man multiple times to drop the knife he was holding, the release said. Despite their orders, a confrontation occurred, which led to an officer involved shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
Two women were found to have suffered multiple stab wounds and were taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The law enforcement agency says one woman remains in critical condition while the other has been discharged.
The man died, according to the release.
The three deputies involved were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information call 861-3110.
