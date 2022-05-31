 Skip to main content
Deputies arrest Rosamond man on suspicion of weapons, stolen property charges

Jason Honeycutt, 47, of Rosamond, was arrested as the result of deputies' investigation into a report of stolen property at 8 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Astoria Avenue and 65th Street West.

 Courtesy of KCSO

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of weapons and stolen vehicle charges, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies located a reported stolen travel trailer on the property, as well as a loaded firearm that had its serial numbers altered, according to a KCSO release. Deputies also reported Honeycutt was a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

