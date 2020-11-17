After leading them on a short chase, Kern County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in possession of a stolen cargo van and trailer on Monday. Bobby Wright, 30, was booked on felony possession of a stolen vehicle and three felony warrants, deputies reported.
On Monday morning, a victim near the Motel 6 at 8223 E. Brundage Lane reported that his van and trailer with $30,000 worth of contents had been taken at gunpoint Monday morning by four suspects. Just after 6 p.m. deputies received a report of two men in a white van brandishing a gun near S. Union Avenue and Wilson Road. Deputies said they tried to stop the van but were led on a short pursuit that ended when the van crashed into a street sign at Rodney Street and Ethrum Avenue.
Wright was arrested after the area was searched but the second suspect escaped. The van was identified as the same one reported missing with the stolen contents inside. The trailer was found nearby, but no weapons were found, KCSO reported. Deputies are still investigating whether Wright was involved in the initial robbery, and they are searching for the second suspect.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.