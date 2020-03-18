The Kern County Department of Human Services has adjusted its hours of operation in response to the county emergency declared by the Kern County Board of Supervisors on Monday, according to the department in a news release.
All department offices will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but clients are encouraged to use online options, according to the department’s release. The department provided the web link www.C4Yourself.com to apply and keep track of benefits, services, and application and redetermination forms.
“Information regarding services will also be available by phone at 631-6000,” the department said in its news release. “We want to reiterate, all critical services will be provided during our shortened hours. Thank you for understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.