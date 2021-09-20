Delano resident pleads guilty to being a felon in possession of a handgun

Delano resident Christopher Howard, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
On April 28, police officers encountered Howard in Delano carrying a bag with a loaded, 9 millimeter-caliber handgun and an additional, high-capacity magazine, the release said.
Howard has been convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, escape and two counts of second-degree burglary, and so according to the release he cannot lawfully possess firearms.
The case was part of a joint investigation by the FBI and the Delano Police Department.
Sentencing in Eastern District Court is scheduled for Dec. 13. Howard faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher D. Baker is prosecuting the case.