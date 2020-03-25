Adventist Health announced Wednesday that visitors will no longer be allowed in most hospital areas at their Delano Regional Medical Center.
Visitors will not be allowed in the emergency and hospital units, according to the hospital in a news release. Exceptions will be made with a limit of one visitor per patients receiving treatment in the birth center, pediatric and surgery units. The hospital has also postponed community events, cancelled meetings and directed associates to work from home when possible to promote social distancing.
