An inmate was fatally stabbed Thursday at Delano's Kern Valley State Prison, according to prison officials.
Sergio Robles, 44, was attacked by two inmates just after 10 a.m. and suffered multiple stab wounds to his head, back and upper body, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
He was taken to an outside hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m., the release said.
Inmates Brian Alatorre, 23, and Jose Ramos, 44, attacked Robles with "inmate-made stabbing weapons," according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.
