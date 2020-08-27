The Delano Police Department reported two potentially deadly situations recently involving armed suspects that were resolved by law enforcement, according to a news release from the department.
The news release stated that on Aug. 18, officers were dispatched to Nueva Vista Elementary School in regard to a man brandishing a large knife near school officials and children. School officials stated the man was making gestures as if he was in possession of a firearm.
Responding officers located the man walking into the North Kern Cemetery. He was armed with a 10-inch knife and repeatedly ignored orders to surrender, according to the news release.
The man aggressively moved towards the officers, who backed away and continued ordering him to drop the weapon, the news release stated.
After several advancements towards officers, the man was incapacitated by a taser and eventually taken into custody.
The second incident occurred Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. Officers were dispatched to Albany Park in the 2000 Block of Albany Street to a man brandishing a firearm at citizens, the news release stated.
The man began running towards the first responding officer on scene and the officer saw an object in the man's waistband, according to the news release.
The man then turned away from the officer and ran the other other direction, the release stated, stopping at a park bench to sit.
A citizen informed officers that the man was deaf and disabled, the news release stated. Officers were able to calm the man down and safely disarm him without the use of force, according to the department report.
Officers located a replica firearm in the man's waistband, the department said.
He was eventually released to family members unharmed.
