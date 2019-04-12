The Delano Police Department said it is investigating an officer use of force incident after videos circulated on social media showing officers conducting arrests.
According to the department, officers used force to make four arrests in the 2400 block of Liverno Drive after the subjects refused to comply with orders to move out of a roadway. The subjects were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of obstructing a roadway and resisting an officer.
No additional details have been provided as the incident is under investigation.
