The Delano Police Department will have extra officers on patrol throughout the Independence Day weekend looking for those suspected of driving impaired, according to a news release from the department.
“Delano Police Department encourages the community to think of the safety of themselves and their families when enjoying the Independence Day holiday. Your actions save lives,” said the department in a news release.
