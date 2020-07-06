Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez announced the formation of the Delano-McFarland Regional Gang Suppression unit on Monday in response to Thursday’s gang-style shooting that took the lives of 12-year-old Elayna Saidee and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno.
The unit will be in effect until further notice and will focus its efforts on gang members, locations they frequent, and using whatever resources are available to disrupt gang violence, according to a news release.
“(Thursday’s) tragic event has sent shockwaves through our community,” Nevarez said in a news release. “As a police department, we must do everything within our control to keep incidents like this from occurring in the future.”
Delano police will be assigning 10 department members to this unit. McFarland will also be providing personnel, according to a news release. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will also contribute to the collaboration.
Delano and McFarland joined forces earlier in the year to suppress gang violence and were able to generate a “relatively peaceful spring,” Nevarez said.
