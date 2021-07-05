Delano Police: 2 women arrested after offering sex to undercover officers during massages

Undercover Delano Police officers arrested two women on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution after they say they were offered sex midway through massages.
Delano police said they went to numerous massage parlors on Friday as they believed women were being forced to engage in prostitution against their will.
"This investigation focused on rescuing victims of sexual slavery and human trafficking, identifying and arresting their captors, and disrupting demand for these vulnerable victims," a Delano Police Department news release said.
Police went to businesses at 1319 Main St. and 623 Main St. and purchased 30-minute massages. Midway through the massages, police said, they were solicited for sexual acts in return for money.
Police said when given the opportunity to say if they were being forced to work at the massage parlors and engage in prostitution, the women said they were not.
Police said they arrested Chenggyun Peng, 49, of San Gabriel and Chunlan Mo, 57, of Delano, on suspicion of soliciting prostitution.