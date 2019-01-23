A deceased male was found in the backyard of a southwest Bakersfield home Wednesday morning, the Bakersfield Police Department confirmed after combing over the property nearly all day.
The case is being investigated as a suspicious death by BPD. As of Wednesday evening, no arrests had been made, BPD Sgt. Brian Holcombe said.
The identity of the man found at the house is being withheld pending a coroners report.
The police first received a call at around 7:30 a.m., arriving at the scene at 7:45 a.m., Holcombe said.
Throughout Wednesday, police investigators were at the residence located at 6209 Hathaway Ave. The investigators appeared to focus their attention on the backyard, which was blocked off by tall wooden fences.
Electric police tape blocked a portion of the road. Neighborhood residents occasionally showed up to check out the progress of the investigation.
The person listed as living at the residence is named Dennis Marroquin. The home was built in 2016, according to records maintained by the Kern County Assessor's Office.
A person by the same name had an arraignment on drug charges Tuesday that was postponed to next month.
The neighborhood described by its residence as quiet and safe was soon the location of a full police investigation.
Marcus Garcia, a Vietnam veteran who lives about a block away from the crime scene, said this was the first time he's heard anything like this happening in the neighborhood. Garcia moved in about a year ago.
“It’s a nice neighborhood. Nobody bothers anybody," Garcia said. "It’s scary to think that something like this can happen in this neighborhood.”
The 6200 block of Hathaway Avenue is east of Ashe Road and north of Taft Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.