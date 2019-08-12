The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has declared the death of Brent Aaron Cannady as a homicide.
Cannady, 37, of Bakersfield, died from multiple gunshot wounds at 3:43 a.m. on Tuesday, after being shot by another at the 800 block of 33rd street around four hours earlier, according to the a report by the Sheriff’s Office.
Mavinesha Johnson, 27, was located close to the sight of the shooting and arrested on suspicion of murder as well as other charges, according to a previous report.
