The death of an 82-year-old Caliente man is under investigation and cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to coroner's officials.
Gary Griffen Allen was found dead at 4:50 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 28000 block of J Street, according to coroner's officials. The death appeared suspicious, sheriff's officials said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
