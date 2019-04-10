The case of a man found dead on Edison Highway east of Morning Drive on Valentine's Day is officially being investigated as a homicide, according to law enforcement.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Bakersfield resident Michael Lewis Rojas was found at around 7:10 a.m. with traumatic injuries. An examination by the coroner’s office has revealed that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
