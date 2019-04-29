A body with traumatic injuries was found near McFarland Saturday afternoon and is being investigated as a suspicious death, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The body was located in an area near Whisler and Garzoli roads. The identity of the person is not yet known, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.