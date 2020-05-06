A dead body was discovered in a trash can Tuesday night in the north alley of the 300 block of Goodman Street.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to a suspicious circumstance just before midnight, where they discovered the body. An investigation in ongoing.
