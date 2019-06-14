Dave & Buster’s could soon be coming to Bakersfield.
According to the restaurant’s website, they are currently looking to hire a general manager for a Bakersfield location at 2701 Ming Avenue, which would place it in on the Valley Plaza Mall property.
Mark Fick, assistant building director with the city, said the company is specifically looking to fill the building at 1914 Wible Road that used to house Kaplan College. It would not be part of the mall proper.
Fick said he met with some representatives from Dave & Buster’s around three weeks ago to answer a few questions they had about the local building code and that the meeting went well.
“They seemed pretty positive about the project and coming to Bakersfield, but no formal plans have been filed yet,” he said.
Dave & Busters currently has one only Valley location, and that is in Fresno.
