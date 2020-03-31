The Kern County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday strongly criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the sentence of Kern County murderer Steven Bradley, saying the governor "found time" to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradley was convicted in 1988 of the 1987 murder of gas station employee Claude Baker during a robbery, the district attorney's office said.
The governor's decision came Friday when Newsom commuted the sentences of 22 inmates in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
“Governor Newsom’s clemency order, issued amidst a public health emergency, intentionally glosses over Bradley’s crimes in a drastically misguided effort to justify his potential release. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will continue to strongly oppose any possibility of parole for this convicted killer,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.
The governor's action gives Bradley the chance at release in future parole hearings by reducing his sentence from life without parole to 32 years to life in prison, the DA said.
“To cover up the robbery he had already committed, Steven Bradley wounded, then executed the victim at close range with a shotgun, led police on a high speed chase endangering the entire community, and then continued to grab for a knife and more firearms to increase his body count,” Zimmer said.
The DA’s office objected to the commutation, according to the news release. In a statement released Tuesday, the DA’s office described reducing Bradley’s sentence as a failure to “describe the full circumstances of the crime.”
The DA's office encouraged witnesses and jurors from the case, as well as surviving family members of Baker, to contact the DA’s office at 868-2340 for information regarding participation in future parole hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.