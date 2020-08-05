The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that no criminal charges will be filed against Bakersfield Police Department Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas regarding an incident with a woman outside a bar last year.
Demestihas remains on administrative leave and an administrative investigation by the BPD will ensue, according to Sgt. Robert Pair. He stated that criminal investigations always precede any administrative ones.
The announcement comes following an 11-month investigation following an incident that took place between Demestihas and a woman in September 2019 in the parking lot of VIP Lounge at 5460 California Ave.
Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler participated in the investigation and commented on the decision in a news release from the DA’s office.
“This investigation presents a situation where the alleged victim has repeatedly denied that she is a victim of any crime,” Kohler said. “While there is some evidence of a dispute and interaction that caused injury to both parties in a vehicle, the lack of evidence regarding which party instigated any physical aggression, or any details alleging what physical aggression may have occurred, precludes any finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Demestihas’ attorney, H.A. Sala, released a statement following the announcement on Wednesday. The statement said "we are pleased” with the outcome and that throughout the investigation the woman “made it clear” that neither an assault nor domestic violence occurred.
“It is significant that two prosecuting agencies independent of the Kern County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the evidence and concluded criminal charges should not and would not be filed,” Sala said in the statement. “Chief Demestihas is looking forward to reinstatement to his position within the department.”
BPD submitted documents to the investigating Kings County District Attorney's Office requesting a felony domestic abuse charge a week after the incident. Demestihas surrendered himself to authorities at the Taft City jail after being ordered to do so by the BPD the day of the incident.
The case was initially sent to the Kings County District Attorney's Office because the Kern County DA’s office advised it had a conflict of interest, according to BPD. However, the Kings County DA’s office deferred to issue any charges, sending the investigation back to local prosecutors, according to the Kern County DA’s office.
The Kings County DA’s office was unable to provide comment on the matter when contacted.
Demestihas and the woman involved in the 2019 incident spent time together in the bar before going to a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the local DA’s office’s news release. An incident ensued that was brought to witnesses' attention from the woman’s screams, and the woman exited the vehicle.
“The investigation revealed that both Demestihas and the woman had some visible injury after the interaction in the vehicle, but neither the video nor witness statements provided clear detail of what physical interaction occurred within the vehicle that accounts for the injuries to both parties, as well as whether the male or female were the initial aggressor in the incident,” the Kern DA’s office wrote in its news release.
The woman involved in the investigation “consistently” declined to pursue criminal charges and communicated in “no uncertain terms” that she is not a victim of domestic violence and refuses to be treated as one, according to the news release.
The DA’s office said it followed up to look for any evidence of a cycle of violence from Demestihas. However, the investigation didn't reveal any evidence of previous abuse and the woman was both trained in and aware of cyclical violence issues and did not provide an accounting of events that implicated Demestihas, the news release said.
“When the evidence produced in an investigation is clearly not sufficient to meet this burden, we are duty-bound not to initiate or continue prosecution,” Kohler said.
This announcement comes about a month after BPD Assistant Chief Joe Mullins was placed on paid administrative leave following an internal complaint regarding what Police Chief Greg Terry had called “workplace violence.”
