The Kern County District Attorney's office has dismissed state charges against three local residents accused of aiding the alleged killer of a Stanislaus County police officer because the defendants will be tried in federal court, where they face more serious punishment.
Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, Maria Louis Moreno and Erasmo Villegas were each charged Jan. 2 with being an accessory to the murder of Officer Ronil Singh by harboring Gustavo Perez Arriaga, the officer's alleged killer.
On Jan. 14, the DA's office, in consultation with federal authorities, agreed to defer to federal prosecution of the three as they "face a more serious punishment under federal laws than what California's newly revised criminal justice statutes allow," according to a DA's news release.
Under Assembly Bill 109, convictions on a charge of being an accessory to any crime — including murder — are no longer eligible for state prison terms, only local jail terms, the release said.
Build the Wall....
