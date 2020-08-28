Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced that her office finds “no confidence” in a Kern County Superior Court judge that dismissed a firearms enhancement on Friday.
Zimmer also said she will refuse to accept the judge for all further criminal cases.
Judge Michael E. Dellostritto dismissed a firearms enhancement conviction from Isaiah Marshall’s sentence. Marshall was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, shooting from a vehicle and assault with a firearm in a November 2019 shooting.
In a statement, Zimmer “vehemently rebuked” Dellostritto’s ruling. Marshall faced 32 years to life in prison for the shooting, however, Dellostritto’s final sentence imposed was 18 years, six months, and doesn't include a life term in prison, according to the news release.
“Isaiah Marshall pulled a gun and shot an unarmed man at point blank range and left him to bleed out in front of his wife because of an argument over a parking spot,” Zimmer said. “If ever there was a case that warrants the imposition of a life sentence for unlawfully injecting firearms into crimes and increasing violence and suffering caused by doing so, this is it.”
An email sent to the Kern County Superior Court Friday afternoon seeking comment was not immediately returned.
Deputy Public Defender Alexandria Blythe, who represented Marshall, said the jury found Marshall not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter with a gun enhancement, which does not carry a life term. She said that the judge struck the firearm enhancement based on the findings of the jury.
Blythe also explained that Marshall was 19 at the time with no prior criminal record.
“Publicly attacking individual judges and juries because they do not agree with the prosecution or the defense on a particular case undermines the integrity of our judicial system and jury verdicts,” Blythe said.
Marshall’s conviction was to include the enhancement for discharging a firearm during the commission of felony where the discharge of the firearm resulted in great bodily injury to the victim, according to the DA’s office. The prescribed punishment for this enhancement is 25 years to life in addition to punishment for the underlying felony.
“The enhancement ... originated as legislation to curb the shocking amount of gun violence that California sees every day and remains the law,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “The imposition of the sentence is mandatory, and until recently judges were not permitted to dismiss the enhancement or fail to impose the required sentence.
“Recent State legislation ... gave judges the discretion to completely dismiss the firearm enhancement, but only if doing so is ‘in the interests of justice.’”
On November 15 at 6:30 p.m., Marshall was involved in an argument with the victim over a parking spot at a grocery store on Mt. Vernon Avenue in East Bakersfield. Marshall shot the unarmed victim directly in the chest from about 5 feet away, the DA's office said.
The victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to the chest and was treated on scene by nearby California Highway Patrol officers before being taken to Kern Medical Center, the DA's office said. The DA's office said the officers immediate response led to the victim's survival.
Immediately after the shooting, Marshall disposed of the gun and car and fled to Las Vegas. He remained in hiding for about two weeks before returning to Bakersfield, the DA’s office said.
When Marshall was questioned by police he began sobbing, said he "needed guidance" and asked for an attorney, according to a police report.
