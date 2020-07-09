The Kern County District Attorney’s Office and officials at Wasco State Prison are investigating the Wednesday homicide of an inmate.
Jose Mendoza, 33, was identified as the victim in a report from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
At 7:43 p.m., correctional officers responded when inmates Jose Carrera, 23, and Erik Sabaiz, 24, battered Mendoza with their fists, the report stated. Mendoza fell to the ground and hit his head, CDCR said. He lost consciousness and required CPR. Responding medical staff arrived, attempted life-saving measures, but Mendoza was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m.
He was admitted from Los Angeles County on Feb. 5 serving a one-year, four-month sentence for possessing a firearm by a felon or addict.
Sabaiz was received from Los Angeles County on Jan. 9, according to CDCR. He was sentenced to four years for corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition as a second striker.
Carrera was received from Los Angeles County on Oct. 30, 2019. He was sentenced to four years for assault with a deadly weapon as a second striker.
