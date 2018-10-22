The Kern County District Attorney has determined that an officer-involved shooting by a Delano police officer in December was justified.
Officer Pedro Mendoza had fired four shots at Ernie Macias fearing that Macias would run over him with a pickup truck. Three of the shots struck Macias and he died at the scene, according to the DA's report.
Mendoza and Officer Rommel Bautistahad been investigating a truck parked illegally in an alleyway. As the officers were making contact with the Macias and a passenger in the vehicle, Macias started the engine and first pulled forward and then reversed the pickup truck in the direction of Mendoza. "Macias put Officer Mendoza in harm's way. Mendoza was entitled to stand his ground and defend himself," the report said.
A loaded handgun and a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Macias was also found that have methamphetamine in his system.
