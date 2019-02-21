The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has announced that charges were filed on Thursday against two men wanted in the murders of Celenna Sanchez and Jessie James John.
Louie Ricardo Perez, 45, and Daniel Animas, 36, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as unlawful possession of a firearm. They are expected to be arraigned in Kern County Superior Court on Friday.
The DA’s Office said Sanchez and John were shot and killed on Oct. 4 at a residence on Lomita Drive. The bodies were found on Oct. 6.
Both suspects are in custody awaiting trial for another murder, the stabbing death of Victor Velasquez on Dec. 4 at a residence on McDonald Way.
