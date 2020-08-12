The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said Richard Castleberry entered a plea of no contest to the felony voluntary manslaughter of Luis Vargas Quintero at Triple T’s Tavern in Ridgecrest in 2019.
The terms of the plea agreement require that Castleberry be sentenced to 11 years in prison, the maximum term for that charge. Additional charges relating to the incident were dismissed in accord with the plea, according to the DA’s Tuesday night statement.
“This case is a tragic reminder that aggressive and violent behavior too often results in fatal consequences,” said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “So-called ‘one-punch homicide’ cases inflict the same loss of life as other homicide crimes, but in some instances without an evident intent to kill.”
On May 26, 2019 at 1:50 a.m., Castleberry and Quintero were both patrons at the Ridgecrest bar when the business was closing for the night, according to the DA’s office. Employees ordered Castleberry to leave the premises after catching him urinating on the building and Castleberry became “aggressive and agitated” and punched Quintero, who was standing nearby.
Quintero had no involvement in addressing Castleberry’s conduct, according to the news release. Castleberry struck Quintero in the head, causing Quintero to fall and further hit his head on a parked car and then on the pavement. Quintero was pronounced deceased within the hour from blunt force trauma injuries to the head, according to the DA’s office.
Castleberry fled and was chased by several witnesses until Ridgecrest Police officers arrived and apprehended Castleberry. Castleberry and Quintero were not acquaintances, were not visiting the bar together and there was no evidence suggesting the two had a prior altercation leading up to the unprovoked assault by Castleberry, according to the DA's news release.
