Fifteen days into their incentive of riding 1,143 miles from Portland, Oregon to Covina, three cyclists with Run 4 Recovery made their stop in Bakersfield on Wednesday afternoon to rousing support from representatives of the local substance abuse treatment community.
The Oregon-based nonprofit raises thousands of dollars annually through various fitness-based challenges that benefit scholarships for recovery home housing and other services for recovering men and women most vulnerable to relapse.
The cyclists arrived at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital to homemade signs, cheers and support from a large group of hospital employees, addiction treatment professionals and individuals in recovery. Now in its 13th year, the nonprofit founder Robin McGeough said the sight of support upon their arrival made an emotional impact on him.
“It’s so touching to see all of the people and the balloons and cheering (when we arrived),” McGeough said.
Now 28 years into sobriety, McGeough said he has been looking to help give back to the community that helped him reach this point. Thirteen years ago, he made a bet that he would run 20 miles per day for 10 days in a row in order to raise $1,000 for the substance abuse treatment community.
The behavioral healthcare hospital has so far raised $2,300 towards McGeough’s $100,000 goal, which currently is at $94,000 total, according to Cornelio Gutierrez-Lozano, community liaison for the hospital. All of the money raised goes directly to Puente Sober Living in Covina — where the ride is scheduled to finish — and that money will also directly benefit local recovery centers.
Sara Gonsolus has been three-months sober and has received treatment at local Amethyst Sober Living, a women’s sober living center. She said that scholarships like the one she received have saved her life.
“I was within a couple of days of having to move (out of the Amethyst Sober Living) and I was told that (a scholarship) would pay half of the rent for me and I cried tears of joy and it literally saved my life,” Gonsolus.
Magda Broekere, founder of Amethyst Sober Living, figured out about Run 4 Recovery through her network in the recovery community and wants to continue supporting other life-changing opportunities for other recovering addicts.
Lindsey Crowley, an admitted recovering alcoholic and one of the cyclists, said the reception they received upon arrival stood out because other towns they’ve stopped in haven't been as enthusiastic.
“Now I only want to come into Bakersfield ever,” Crowley said. “It’s awesome. It was really cool and heartwarming.”
McGeough explained that it was so cold in Portland when they departed on Oct. 7 that they weren’t sure how they would endure the entire trek. However, the landscapes and climate have shifted immensely as the group travels about 60 to 80 miles a day.
“The challenges really began when we got to those long stretches in the desert — especially in the China Lake area which was daunting — and some of the Sierra Nevada areas,” McGeough said. “We sort of plotted our trip through some of the challenging areas.”
The trio is spending the night in Bakersfield and then departing for their next stop in Palmdale on Thursday morning. They plan to arrive in Covina on Oct. 24, McGeough said.