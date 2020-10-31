Cybersecurity concerns have been heightened for local governments after at least one recent successful attack in Shafter and warnings from the FBI of potentially targeted attacks.
On Oct. 19, the city of Shafter suffered a ransomware attack that impacted some of its city services, according to Rachel Zermeno, assistant to the city manager of Shafter. The city’s information technology was frozen and locked at the time of the attack, according to the city of Shafter’s Facebook page.
The city has been working with federal law enforcement to determine the source and extent of the attack. Zermeno said Shafter immediately contacted data privacy legal counsel and a forensic investigation firm to learn the full scope of the attack and whether or not anyone’s personal information was placed at risk.
“If we determine that personal information was accessible to the unauthorized individual, we will notify any individuals whose personal information was involved,” Zermeno said.
While Shafter appears to be the only local government directly impacted, various local entities have been put on notice of a potential threat looming.
Ronald Strand, city manager of Ridgecrest, said that his city was warned by both the city of Shafter and the FBI about a possible cybersecurity attack.
“We have taken the necessary precautions to protect our IT infrastructure,” Strand said.
Megan Person, chief communications officer for Kern County, said the county was contacted by the FBI after the Shafter incident to see if they had been a victim of a similar attack.
“Kern County is continually monitoring our systems and we remain vigilant in our security practices against any kind of attack,” she said.
Daniel Ortiz Hernandez, city manager of Wasco, said that Wasco was contacted by the Kern County Office of Emergency Services about the situation in Shafter, however, was not given any formal warning. He explained that city managers everywhere are seeing cybersecurity attacks like this more often.
“It’s unfortunately a sign of the times,” Hernandez said. “I hate to say it, but that’s just the nature of the world right now.”
Hernandez said that Wasco recently upgraded its IT hardware components, servers and firewalls. The upgrade was initially supposed to happen in early 2021, but the city decided to upgrade sooner due to the age of their previous infrastructure, he said.
“Cities need to be aware and mindful of (cybersecurity threats). It takes a greater level of investment,” Hernandez said. “We constantly review our practices.”
Joseph Conroy, public information officer for the city of Bakersfield, said the city had received a “courtesy notice” from the Kern Emergency Operations Center about recent attacks in the region.
“Safeguarding online data and information is the city’s highest priority,” Conroy said. “The city continuously invests in staff, programs, services and infrastructure that are intended to provide redundant layers of protection to reduce the city’s exposure to cyber attacks.”
Georgiana Armstrong, emergency services manager for Kern County, said that her office did not receive any direct warning from the FBI. However, she said they were recently informed that local hospital infrastructures were potentially at risk of cybersecurity attacks by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.
On Wednesday, the FBI and two federal agencies put out a joint alert of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and health care providers, according to The Associated Press. The ransomware attacks are aimed at data theft and disruption of healthcare services, the AP reported.
A representative from the Sacramento FBI said that they were unable to either confirm or deny any potential investigations on Wednesday.