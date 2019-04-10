A man killed after being hit by a vehicle last week has been identified as a Cal State Bakersfield student.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:50 p.m. on April 2, 18-year-old Jason Quinn Kelly was hit by a truck in the 3200 block of Haley Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department said Kelly was walking in the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny announced the death in a statement to the campus on Wednesday.
“Our entire CSU Bakersfield community extends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Jason’s family and friends during this difficult time,” she said. “To our faculty, staff and students who knew him personally, we offer the services of our counseling center to assist with the feelings of grief and loss.”
Zelezny said plans are being made to have a memorial service on campus. In recognition of Kelly, the CSUB flag will be flown at half-staff on the day of the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.