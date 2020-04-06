The Small Business Development Center at CSU Bakersfield will be hosting a webinar for local small business owners to learn about the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m.
Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis will be online featuring guest speaker Keith Brice, president and CEO of Mid State Development Corporation.
Anyone interested can register online at http://www.bit.ly/BusinessRelief4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.