A crash in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 Wednesday afternoon resulted in a tractor trailer tipping onto its side down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on the 99 north of Truxtun Avenue, according to the CHP. No injuries were reported.
