No students were injured in a crash Friday morning involving a school bus at the intersection of New Stine Road and Belle Terrace.
The bus and a black SUV were entering New Stine from Belle Terrace when another vehicle traveling north on New Stine ran a red light and hit the other vehicles, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Bryan Hunt said.
No one in the bus or SUV was injured, Hunt said. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The crash blocked northbound New Stine traffic for at least an hour.
