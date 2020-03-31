Asked how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect those in the process of substance abuse recovery, two words came to the mind of Marc Smith, director of The Third Tradition Sober Living in Bakersfield: I’m afraid.
Professionals in the local substance abuse recovery community believe the pandemic has negatively impacted individuals' recovery efforts and will pose long-term issues once the pandemic subsides.
“The long term (impact) is that I think there’s going to be some issues and we’re going to see an increase (of substance abuse),” Smith said.
At Third Tradition, Smith has had to “cut everyone” from coming from the outside and is not allowing visitors for their 12-step meetings. Some are allowed to connect with the meetings through the Zoom app, Smith said.
Baker Street Village Community Health Center — a primary care community clinic that offers opioid recovery services — has gone to just telephone and teleconference visits, according to Dr. Matthew Beare, medical director of special populations at the center.
“The clinic is doing their best to make sure there isn’t an interruption in medicine services,” Beare said.
Patients at the clinic are still able to obtain prescriptions and receive medication from local pharmacies, Beare said. However, Beare said that is a different story for people struggling with amphetamine addiction.
“There is still no FDA-approved medication assisted abuse program for those addicted to amphetamines,” Beare said. “It’s tragic because we see such a huge mortality rate related to (amphetamine) diseases in this community.”
According to Smith, there are no “cookie-cutter” recovery methods, especially with methamphetamine. At Third Tradition, many hands-on recovery methods are utilized for patients such as giving them a place to sleep and something to eat, depending on the duration of their use.
With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing recommendations, Beare is primarily concerned about isolation for those in recovery. Over the last few weeks, his clinic has seen some patients skip appointments to stay home and avoid people.
“These illnesses are going to be at a peak (during isolation)," Beare said.
Centers providing methadone treatments for opioid addiction remain open as they have been deemed essential Newsom in the healthcare and public health sector. At Aegis Treatment Centers, practices have been adjusted that only allow two people in the lobby at a time and employees are sanitizing areas every 20 minutes, according to a receptionist at the 501 W. Columbus St. location.
In regard to alcoholism, Rick, the office manager at Kern County Alcoholics Anonymous, believes a sober mindset is paramount regardless of circumstances.
“The bottom line is, if (alcoholics) want to stay sober, we can manage to stay sober. If we wanted to drink, it wouldn’t really matter if the liquor stores were open or not,” said Rick.
Rick, who is 38 years sober, declined to share his full name due to AA’s policy to maintain anonymity with the media.
Rick said the Kern County Alcoholics Anonymous office has been closed to the public and in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Kern County AA is using Zoom for virtual meetings and despite some participants being resistant, Rick has been happy with the results.
“You can go to an AA meeting in New York if you want. I’ve got a few calls from people who enjoy our meetings from all around the country,” Rick said.
Rick did say that personal interaction is important at AA and acknowledged that the pandemic has made recovery efforts slightly harder for alcoholics. But, he pointed out, it has made things difficult for everyone.
AA’s phone services are still available both locally and nationally, according to Rick.
“For those who want to stay sober and stay connected to the program, they can do it,” he said.
One result of the pandemic that concerns Rick is for those in recovery who lose their job. He emphasized the importance of remaining busy, and not slipping into boredom.
“If I clean my stove again next week, it won’t have paint on it anymore,” Rick joked. “I’m in the process of cleaning my cabinets at the moment.”
