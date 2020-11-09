Covered California’s open enrollment period kicked off Monday in an effort to get health coverage to the more than 1 million uninsured Californians who are eligible for assistance.
An estimated 1.2 million uninsured people in the state are either eligible for financial help through Covered California or qualify for low-cost or no-cost coverage through Medi-Cal, according to Covered California. In Bakersfield, an estimated 33,420 people were uninsured last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, said that they are looking to continue their work to drastically reduce the state’s uninsured rate.
“California has reduced the rate of the uninsured more than any place in the nation,” Lee said during a Monday morning teleconference.
During the open enrollment period, Covered California will be sending out masks to 2 million people statewide, according to Lee, and $157 million is going into this year’s open enrollment advertisement campaign.
During the teleconference, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency, emphasized the importance of continuing to wear a mask. He also addressed the various minority communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in the state.
“The pandemic is shining a new spotlight on an old problem,” Ghaly said. “These disparities cannot be accepted.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also spoke at the Monday teleconference where he shared the success Covered California has had in helping reduce the city's uninsured rate. However, he noted that there's still work to be done.
“The late great Kobe Bryant always said, ‘The job’s not finished,’” Garcetti said. “I won’t rest, and you shouldn’t rest, until every Angeleno, and every Californian, can get the health care they need.”
Concerns were brought up to the speakers regarding the Affordable Care Act scheduled to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. Beginning Tuesday, the court will begin hearing a request from the Trump administration for the high court to throw out the Obama-era health care law, according to The Associated Press.
However, Lee emphasized there should not be any immediate panic over what could possibly be on the horizon.
“Tomorrow is a hearing, but a ruling won't be until six to eight months away,” Lee said. “The idea that a supreme court would undercut the coverage protecting 32 million Americans would be legally cuckoo.”
A variety of Covered California recipients spoke during the teleconference and each of them had signed up for the program after losing their employment and insurance during the pandemic.
“During these times it’s very important to have health care coverage, especially for me because I am expecting (a baby),” said Lizeth Gonzalez, a Covered California recipient from Merced.
Covered California currently has 1.5 million enrollees, which is a 7.5 percent increase, according to Lee. The open enrollment period will last until Jan. 31, 2021.