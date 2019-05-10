On Friday, Kern County judge set a hearing for next month for attorneys to argue motions filed in the case against county Supervisor Leticia Perez.
Although a new trial date was initially expected to be set at Friday’s hearing, Judge Thomas Clark opted to schedule a status conference on June 21, where defense attorney H.A. Sala and prosecutor Christopher Dominguez will argue motions they have filed.
Sala has filed a motion arguing that the DA’s Office were prosecuting Perez due to her race. He said in a motion of discovery filed earlier this year that former District Attorney Lisa Green had been racially motivated when she filed charges against Perez in July 2018.
Salas said at Friday’s hearing that he also plans to file a motion to dismiss the case.
After the arguments are made at the June 21 hearing, Clark said a trial date could be set at that time. Perez’s trial had initially been set for March before it was cancelled in February.
Perez has been charged with two misdemeanors relating to voting on a marijuana issue that her husband, cannabis lobbyist Fernando Jara, was allegedly receiving financial compensation for.
