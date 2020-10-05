The Kern County Superior Court reversed a previous murder conviction on Monday after determining the prosecution withheld evidence that could have produced a different trial outcome if it were presented, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.
Jorge Luis Aceves-Cortez was previously convicted of second-degree murder for the 2013 death of his wife, Maria Cortes. However, the court ruled on Monday that evidence regarding Cortes’ brain tissue was suppressed by the prosecution in the first trial and the new testing of the brain tissue in 2019 was determined materially favorable evidence, according to deputy public defender T. Alan Rogers.
“The new evidence in this case is not a technicality but truth based on science that the initial jury was prevented from hearing,” Rogers said in a statement Monday. “Our system of justice demands that favorable evidence to the defense possessed by the prosecution be timely turned over to the defense under the Brady v. Maryland.”
Prosecutors said a blow to the head is what caused Cortes’ death. However, the defense argued Cortes died from the rupture of a previously undiagnosed brain aneurysm.
It wasn't until late in the trial, through testimony, that the defense learned of the brain tissue, as previously reported. While Kern County Judge Michael E. Dellostritto denied a defense motion to postpone the proceedings, a California appeals court found that Dellostritto abused his discretion.
“It was a great honor (to) take over this case in 2019 and fight to ensure that Mr. Aceves-Cortez has a fair trial based on all of the evidence,” Rogers said.
The Kern County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday regarding the reversal.
A new trial is set for Nov. 16, when Aceves-Cortez will face felony charges of second-degree murder as well as willful cruelty to a child.