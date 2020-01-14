Bakersfield Police officers who went to Studio Movie Grill responding to a report of a man with a gun in his lap found he was “too intoxicated to care for his own safety," according to newly available police reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Off-duty officer Douglas Barrier was asleep following a Dec. 19 screening of “Frozen II” with his department issued firearm between his legs, the reports said. Another officer removed the gun from him, the reports said.
After awakening, Barrier was observed to have “watery eyes, an unsteady gait and an alcoholic odor,” according to the report. He was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, and on Jan. 10, the Kern County District Attorney's Office charged him with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
During a follow-up investigation, BPD learned Barrier was not served alcohol during the movie. Barrier drank at the theater’s lobby bar and brought a drink into the movie, according to the report.
Studio Movie Grill, which opened in April 2018, allows moviegoers to order food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, while watching a movie.
During the arrest, Barrier informed responding officers that he drove his own vehicle to the theater and said he was “embarrassed,” the report said.
Barrier has been on administrative leave from BPD since the incident, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
