Kern County Superior Court has postponed sentencing for a man convicted of second-degree murder in a 2018 shooting, according to court records.
Although 45-year-old Daniel Rhoads was set to be sentenced on Thursday in the murder of 34-year-old William Alford, a judge pushed back the sentencing date to June 12, when a motion for a new trial will also be considered.
Rhoads pleaded not guilty to murder after he was arrested last December. Rhoads claimed that Alford was an acquaintance who had accused Rhoads of stealing from him, according to court documents.
When Alford forced his way into Rhoads’ Caliente home in October, Rhoads told police he thought Alford was reaching toward his side to pull out a gun and feared for his safety. He said he then shot Alford in self-defense, court documents show.
However, after the shooting, no medical aid or law enforcement was called to the residence. Instead, Rhoads admitted to wrapping Alford in a black trash bag and tossing the body in a large trash bin on the side of Caliente Bodfish road, the documents say.
After Alford was reported missing, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and learned that Alford may have been killed at Rhoads’ residence in the 40900 block of Taylor St. in Caliente.
Rhoads was arrested on Dec. 6 after detectives conducted a search of the residence and discovered evidence of a murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.