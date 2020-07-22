During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Michael Tran — the man charged with 10 felonies after allegedly driving through a group of protesters on May 29 — was ordered to stand trial on all charges after a judge found probable cause, according to Kern County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.
Tran has pleaded not guilty.
During the hearing, video evidence was presented that appeared to show Tran driving around the area of the protest for up to an hour before the incident, according to Kinzel. Bakersfield Police Department officers testified on video evidence of the incident both prior to the incident as well as during.
Kinzel also said that video played in court showed Tran allegedly “quickly accelerate forward” through a crowd after protesters surrounded the vehicle. He said that BPD officers testified that the protesters surrounded his car in an “apparent response” to previous erratic driving by Tran in the area of the protest.
After driving through the crowd, Tran allegedly drove two blocks away from the protest and made a U-turn, driving the wrong way on Truxtun Avenue, back toward where protesters were gathered, Kinzel said. Kinzel said Tran allegedly crossed over to the correct side of the road at a high speed near the protesters.
Kinzel said all 10 of Tran’s assault with a deadly weapon felony charges relate to the 10 individuals seen in videos who appeared to be “most likely to be hit if not for their own efforts to get out of the way.” A 15-year-old girl was hit by the vehicle during the incident.
Tran is next due in court next at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 3.
