Shortly before midnight on Dec. 20, someone parked a red Honda Civic in a vacant lot southeast of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. An unidentified man got out of the vehicle and walked away.
About 20 minutes later, someone approached the Honda and tossed a lit object inside. The vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.
Sitting on the front passenger seat of the torched car was the body of 32-year-old Ricky Rivas. Sheriff's investigators say in court documents he was shot dead before his body was set aflame.
An X-ray revealed two projectiles inside Rivas' body, "indicative of being shot with a firearm," investigators wrote in the documents.
Albert Castillo Jr., 26, and Samuel Rivas, 34, have pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with Ricky Rivas' death.
Investigators, however, say in the documents that Castillo and Samuel Rivas, as well as an unnamed third person, were captured on surveillance video with Ricky Rivas just hours before his death.
The men left a convenience store around 9 p.m. and walked in the direction of 3120 Monterey St., where Samuel Rivas lives, according to the documents. Later, video surveillance from surrounding businesses shows what appears to be a red Honda Civic backing out of the property and driving west in the south alley.
Surveillance cameras spotted the car at different locations; it was last seen going south on Oswell Street.
That vehicle is believed to be the same one set ablaze in the vacant lot at the southeast intersection of Virginia Avenue and Tyree Toliver Street. Castillo lives directly across the street from where the burned vehicle was found, the documents say.
Armed with the surveillance footage, detectives served a search warrant at Samuel Rivas' residence and found two spent bullet casings in the rear driveway where the red Honda was seen, according to the documents. They also spotted blood in the backyard.
Castillo is charged with murder, arson and destroying evidence, and Samuel Rivas is charged with arson and destroying evidence.
The two are next due in court Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.