A Kansas man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and his wife to child cruelty in connection with the death of their infant son at a Bakersfield motel 2 1/2 years ago.
Gage and Debra Roberts entered the no contest pleas on Friday. They're due to be sentenced Jan. 10.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
The morning of April 24, 2016, police were called to a Bakersfield hotel where a maid was performing CPR on an 18-day-old baby, according to court documents. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy's father, Gage Roberts, told police he slept in the same bed with the infant and they both remained face up the entire time. Police found evidence inconsistent with that statement, according to the documents.
Debra Roberts at one point said she believed her husband was responsible for the boy's death, as well as the death of another child they had in Kansas, documents said.
Investigators in Bakersfield told Debra Roberts they believed her husband intentionally smothered both children.
