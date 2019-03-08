The Kern County Public Health Services Department has reported another flu death for this season.
As of Friday, seven people have died due to the flu this season and 19 people have been hospitalized, a large jump from two deaths and 11 hospitalizations last season. The death comes after two deaths were reported less than a month ago.
These counts only includes flu deaths and hospitalizations of people under age 65.
The county still hasn’t reached its peak in the 2013-14 season when 11 deaths were reported, according to the department.
