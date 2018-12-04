The Kern County Public Health department is investigating the case of 32 Brookdale Riverwalk seniors getting sick between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
The department said the residents at the facility, located at 350 Calloway Dr., were experiencing symptoms of vomiting, nausea and diarrhea during that time. Six residents had to be taken to a local hospital. Five have been released while one has stayed for unrelated reasons.
KCPH said the facility stopped new admissions after the illnesses were reported. Residents were interviewed and door-to-door wellness checks were conducted. The kitchen and dining area was also deep cleaned.
Department officials are still in the process of conducting an investigation. The cause of the sickness has yet to be determined.
“When 32 residents become ill, it does cause us concern,” said KCPH Public Relations Officer Michelle Corson. “We do not believe there is an ongoing threat, but (we) are going to see through our investigation.”
