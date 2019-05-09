The county and the Kern County Firefighters Union are at a standstill in negotiations for a two-year collective bargaining agreement.
The County Administrative Office said that on Wednesday, the union voted down the county’s offer over a disagreement about overtime pay. The county formally will request a declaration of impasse from the Board of Supervisors on May 21.
After that, the county and the union will undergo mediation led by a third party in an attempt to reach an agreement.
The county is asking for a reduction in overtime spending by $3.4 million annually, after receiving recommendations to do so by the county Auditor-Controller and the Center for Public Safety Management in a recent audit of the fire department.
The county said these changes would bring the fire department into alignment with Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements. With such a cut, overtime pay would still make up nearly a quarter of the proposed $85 million in annual compensation at $27 million.
“Regretfully, we haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the union that both maintains fire service levels and makes real progress in addressing our budget deficit,” said Interim Fire Chief David Witt. “Addressing the fiscal challenges we have is a priority for me, and I’m confident the steps we are taking today will ensure our success going forward.”
The negotiations come as the county is dealing with a rise in employee pension costs. The county said the fire department’s 2019-20 budget will require at least a $6.5 million contribution from the General Fund reserves.
By the 2020-21 fiscal year, the county estimates nearly $35 million in reserves and a Fire Fund deficit of nearly $9 million.
“If left unaddressed, this deficit will continue to place a heavy burden on other critical County services and public safety functions,” said Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. “It also prevents us from keeping pace on capital investment needs for Fire Department facilities, vehicles and other equipment, including the replacement of our aging countywide emergency communication system for our first responders.”
Attempts to reach the union for comment have been unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.