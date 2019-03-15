The Kern County Public Health Services Department has announced another flu death this week.
As of March 15, eight people have died due to the flu this season and 22 people have been hospitalized, a significant increase from two deaths and 11 hospitalizations last season. These counts are only for people 65 years old or younger.
The county still hasn’t reached its peak of the 2013-14 season, when 11 deaths were reported, according to the department.
