Coroner's office identifies car crash victim

The Kern County coroner’s office has identified a 40-year-old man struck by a vehicle in Lost Hills on June 27.
Officials pronounced Esteban Carrillo Ramos of Sylmar deceased at the scene and ruled the death an accident, the coroner’s office said.
